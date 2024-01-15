MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members, family members, and friends of a Vietnam Army veteran diagnosed with terminal lung cancer took part in a special procession on Sunday past his home in Medford.

One after another, cars, motorcycles, and trucks waving American flags drove by the home of Robert Peters, who is a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who served his country in Vietnam and developed cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange.

“It’s amazing that veterans get honored but they’re not here to see it,” said his niece, Kellie O’Keefe. “And that’s how the idea started.”

Speaking through tears to those gathered, Peters said, “I want to thank everybody for coming. It was wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)