BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has appointed a special prosecutor in the case surrounding the June 30 crash involving Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara in Jamaica Plain, a spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed.

The spokesperson an employee of the DA’s office is married to one of Lara’s political opponents. As a result, the spokesperson said, officials have appointed someone else to look into the case “to avoid any appearance of a conflict.”

The spokesperson continued, telling 7NEWS this move is standard procedure for these situations.

Boston police have said Lara was driving without a license and speeding, going more than 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, when she crashed into a home on Centre Street.

Police have also said Lara’s young son was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.

Lara has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges and has apologized to the community.

She was recently in court on Wednesday where her lawyer moved to dismiss the case.

The judge agreed to put the argument off until October 20, which happens to be after the date where Lara will face a vote for her re-election to the city council.

