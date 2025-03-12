DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan filed a document, asking the judge to prevent the Karen Read from using a “third party culprit” defense strategy.

Brennan’s opening salvo in this motion was to alert the judge to this exchange Read had with 7NEWS, the day she broke her silence in May 2023.

“We know who did it, Steve,” said Read, speaking to 7’s Steve Cooper at the time. “We know. And we know who spearheaded this coverup. You all know.”

Brennan goes on to point out in a recent interview, Read and attorney Alan Jackson said “we don’t know” when asked about their theory of who might have killed victim John O’Keefe in a fight at this home, which was then owned by another Boston police officer.

Brennan wrote the defense has had evolving stories about what happened in Canton and claims, “The evidence identifying… A third party culprit was never forthcoming throughout the trial and to this day continues to be non-existent.”

He says this is a defense tactic used to confuse the jury.

O’Keefe was found dead in the snow at the home of Brian Albert. He was a target for blistering cross examination.

Read’s defense team has indicated someone in Albert’s home murdered O’Keefe during a late night party after Read dropped him off there.

Jackson also put the heat on Brian Albert’s nephew Colin. The jury in the first trial, over objections from the prosecution, viewed videos showing him threatening violence when he was just 16.

This is the type of evidence Brennan believes would only serve to confuse the jury.

