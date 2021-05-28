NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood community gathered Thursday for a special send-off for a local World War II veteran.

Anthony Grasso, 96, set off for South Carolina to pay his respects to the Army lieutenant who saved his life in the war — Frank DuBose.

“I could thank everybody for what they’re doing,” Grasso said. “It’s a great honor to pay my respects to the man.”

In 1944, Grasso and DuBose were scouting enemy position as the Americans prepared to launch an attack on German forces.

The two men ran out into an open field amid heavy fire.

A blast killed DuBose instantly and threw Grasso 30 feet into the air.

Grasso says DuBose stood between him and the blast, taking the brunt of the impact.

“I can never, never, never forget what he did for me,” Grasso said. “If you weren’t there, you can’t realize it.”

Grasso added that he appreciated all the support he received ahead of his trip.

“I salute you all and God bless America,” he said.

Grasso received two Purple Hearts for his service in WWII.

