Special Senior Night welcome for North Quincy High hockey player injured on the ice

North Quincy High School ice hockey player Connor Kulig returned to the ice on Saturday for senior night at his school.

Kulig joined several seniors on the ice, who were recognized by their classmates before the game.

Kulig, who was in the hospital weeks ago for a broken vertebrae in his neck, thought he would never walk again after suffering an injury on the ice during a game.

“It’s unreal, I mean, there’s really so much I take for granted. Just like walking outside, being with my brothers, friends, and team and everything,” Kulig said.

The athlete spent weeks watching his team play from his hospital bed after his injury during a game against Scituate, but Saturday he was in the arena watching the game alongside his family and friends.

He dreams about getting back on the ice to play, but knows that will take time as he focuses on his recovery.

“I want to try skiing, but I want to get back in to hockey, it’s just that I can’t,” Kulig said. “Even in 10 years if get hit and if something happens, I’m done.”

Right now he is just grateful for all of the support he has received.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who were praying and sending me cards and gifts, and who came to visit me,” Kulig said.

