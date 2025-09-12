WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - This place will give you butterflies — literally! 7’s Amanda Crawford takes us to Westford where some buzzing beauties are gaining Mass Appeal.

There’s a warm, tropical oasis where birds sing and butterflies float by right here in Massachusetts.

The Butterfly Place in Westford allows guests to feel like they’ve taken a lush getaway.

“It is kind of like a wonderland, just a garden full of flying flowers,” said Alana Archangelo, an insect curator at The Butterfly Place.

The Butterfly Place invites visitors to wander through an immersive exhibit filled with birds, blooms, and hundreds of butterflies.

“I call butterflies the gateway bug, because a lot of people are affraid of bugs, but butterflies are also bugs. They’re a beautiful way to introduce people to the world of insects,” Archangelo explained.

She says each butterfly has its own unique personality.

Owl butterflies are most active at dawn and dusk, and love to land on people since they don’t fly very much.

Video captured a postman butterfly, native to Central America, basking its wings to warm up in order to fly. Butterflies are cold blooded, so they use their wings as solar panels, according to Archangelo.

Guests can also catch a glimpse of some morpho butterflies, a proven crowd favorite, showing off their vibrant blue wings.

Archangelo says there’s so much to look at and learn in the exhibit, and guests feel the same!

The Butterfly Place is open from Valentine’s Day through Columbus Day. Tickets can be purchased in person.

For more information, you can visit: https://butterflyplace-ma.com/

