A Westford couple was given gift cards while they recuperated from a terrifying car accident, but someone else cashed them in. When they couldn’t get their money back, they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Stephanie and Kevin Degnan jumped in the car one Sunday morning.

“My husband and I were driving to the gym,” Stephanie said.

“Happened to be my 45th birthday,” Kevin said.

And that’s when their lives changed.

“My vision just kind of started going a little hazy,” Kevin said.

“The next thing I know, we hit the curb, and I looked at him like, ‘Kevin, what are you doing?’ And he was completely unresponsive behind the wheel. We’re heading right toward a tree. We hit the tree head-on,” Stephanie said.

The airbags deployed. Kevin was unconscious.

“I was really scared. I was freaking out,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie, a cardiac nurse, tried to help her husband.

“I started chest compressions, and right at that moment, good Samaritans came over and were like, ‘Do you need help? Do you need help?’ I said, ‘Yes,'” Stephanie said.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“I was okay,” Stephanie said.

Doctors discovered a heart condition caused Kevin to black out.

He was in the hospital for about five days.

“Our gym set up a meal train for us to help us out, like help us feed the kids,” Kevin said.

The family also received gift cards for a food delivery app.

“Co-workers and our friends all chipped in together,” Stephanie said.

One night, Stephanie was alerted to a food order.

“There was an order for food from a Mexican restaurant,” Stephanie said.

But the family didn’t order any food.

“I said, ‘I’ve been hacked.’ And at that point, it was too late. My email address had been changed. My phone number had been changed,” Stephanie said.

All the family’s gift card money, $260 was gone!

“It was money that people had given to us. That’s what ticked me off,” Kevin said.

They called the delivery company.

“They told me that, ‘Yes, you were hacked, you will get your money back,'” Stephanie said.

The couple says they called the company for three months but never got their money.

“We just couldn’t get through to anyone that could actually help,” Kevin said.

So they emailed Solve It 7.

And we did get through to someone who could help.

A representative called Stephanie.

“And said, ‘Yes, it’s fraud.’ They reactivated my account, and they reimbursed all my money,” Stephanie said.

With their gift cards back and Kevin now doing well, the family hopes to leave this all in the rearview mirror.

“Thank you Solve It 7,” Stephanie said.

“Thank you, Solve It 7; you guys really helped,” Kevin said.

Are you having trouble solving a problem?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, which is the fastest way to reach us: SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)