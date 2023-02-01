ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Andover woman lost an important source of heat in her home and had trouble getting it fired up again. Tired of seeing her left in the cold, her family contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

For Thelma, time is precious.

“I have pancreatic cancer, and they didn’t even expect me to live this long,” Thelma said.

The 84-year-old finds comfort in her cozy family room, relaxing in her recliner.

“My favorite position. I definitely enjoy the fireplace,” Thelma said.

That gas fireplace is the main source of heat in the room.

But recently it stopped working.

A contractor working in Thelma’s garage hit the propane gas line that fuels the fireplace.

“He came running in, and he was all nervous,” Thelma said.

The gas company shut off the propane until the damage could be repaired.

But once the gas line was fixed, Thelma says she spent weeks​ calling the gas company to get the propane turned back on.

“Oh, they’ll call you back. They’ll be out there,” Thelma said.

But they never came out, and the fireplace stayed dark.

Hoping tospark something, Thelma’s brother-in-law emailed Solve It 7.

“She’s cold. She’s sick. I mean, how does your heart not go out to someone in that situation?” Doug said.

We contacted the gas company, and a worker quickly showed up to get the gas going again.

Now Thelma’s stoked to be enjoying her fireplace once more.

“I want to say thank you for responding so quickly. And it’s a wonderful source to help other people,” Thelma said.

Do you need help solving a problem? Maybe we can turn up the heat to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)