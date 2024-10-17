A Mattapoisett man struck a deal with a music store to sell his electric guitar.

But after a year of radio silence, Lou Scenti turned to Solve It 7.

“I mean, who didn’t want a guitar after the Beatles came to the united states?” asked Lou.

And he was no different.

But after a while, he quit playing.

“I had wanted to play again,” said Lou.

So, he picked up an electric guitar.

“It got to the point where I wound up buying several guitars and I wasn’t really playing them. The electric guitar was the one I played the least,” said Lou.

When Lou moved from New York to Mattapoisett – he decided to sell it.

“Where better to start than with some of my old stuff that I really wasn’t even using anymore, and so that was why I started with the musical instruments,” said Lou.

Last October, Lou took his electric guitar to a local music store to sell on consignment.

He says the store would take $100 from the sale, and lou would get $1,200.

“The store was great, you know, there was a really good vibe, a lot of people in there playing music and it felt like a good thing,” said Lou.

Lou says he was told someone put down a deposit and would return to pay the rest.

But after months went by, he contacted the store owner.

“He said ‘well, you know, I still haven’t heard from the guy, he still hasn’t given me the balance. I called again, same story. When he stopped responding to me that what went through my mind was okay, I’m done, I can’t, you know, I can’t just let this go on anymore,” said Lou.

After nearly a year with no sale or communication—Lou contacted Solve It 7.

“I said you know, I’ve seen a lot of that Solve It 7 before…I should maybe call them,” said Lou.

We reached out to the store owner and he changed his tune.

That very same day—Lou was told the customer finally paid the rest of the money.

“Thank you! You guys are awesome, I really really appreciate it. I mean think about it – this went on for almost a year, I tried. One phone call from you guys and literally that afternoon I had the money, so thank you,” said Lou.

Is a company stringing you along?

Maybe we can help!

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)