A New Hampshire bride says her wedding was lovely, but the start of her honeymoon is not a cherished memory. She contacted Solve It 7 for help with her newlywed nightmare.

The happiest day of Kelsey’s life was nearly ruined hours before her walk down the aisle.

She found out her honeymoon hotel reservation had been canceled.

“I just was crying. I was in hysterics,” Kelsey said.

Months earlier, about two dozen wedding guests booked rooms at the same Aruba resort to party with the honeymooning husband and wife.

Kelsey booked herreservation through a third-party website.

“I received a confirmation email,” Kelsey said.

But she later got another email.

“They said that there was an issue with my credit card that I had to call the hotel directly,” Kelsey said.

She says she did call and re-confirmed her card.

“I talked with them directly.They even sent me an email letting me know there were honeymoon amenities,” Kelsey said.

Everything seemed fine until right before the “I do’s” when she discovered she didn’t have a room anymore.

“I was very shocked. They said that all the rooms were sold out. There was nothing they could do. I had a lot of concern because there were a lot of people meeting me,” Kelsey said.

Without a room at the resort, Kelsey and her husband wouldn’t be able to use the beach and pool with their friends.

“If we were at a different resort, we wouldn’t see them during the day,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey had to rent a timeshare at the resort to salvage the stay.

She says it didn’t include the same perks, including some free meals and the room wasn’t as nice.

“It was definitely disappointing,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey emailed Solve It 7, and we vowed to help.

We contacted her third-party booking site, and a representative told us:

“The hotel directly canceled the reservation.” “We are… working with the hotel to understand why this happened,” and “No one should have had to go through this experience during their honeymoon.”

The company reimbursed Kelsey more than $3300 for the timeshare and her extra expenses.

“Thank you. Because there’s no way I would have had this result without you guys,” Kelsey said.

