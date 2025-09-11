BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire couple already facing a medical emergency suddenly had a new problem—one that cost them hundreds of dollars.

They needed to get their money back so they called Solve It 7.

“I just remember thinking, oh my gosh, it was super scary. This is not supposed to happen yet,” said Casey Carr.

She was just 27 weeks pregnant when she went into labor.

“He was so little, and he had so many wires and so many tubes going in him, which was pretty scary to see. But at the same time, we were just, we were so in love with him at first sight, happy he was here,” said Casey.

Casey and Chris didn’t want to be far from their son. So they looked for a hotel near the hospital

“If the discounts enough, we can get a couple nights, and we can still kind of come see him and not have to only see him, you know, once a day,” said Chris.

They booked a room through an online booking site but missed entering the discount code. When they realized what happened, they canceled the reservation right away.

However, they were still charged nearly $600 for the room.

“They wouldn’t give us the refund,” said Chris.

Chris and Casey say someone at the booking site claimed the hotel wouldn’t approve the refund.

When the Carrs reached out to the hotel—they were told the refund would be approved if a representative from the site called the hotel.

“We’re obviously dealing with, all the stress of our baby being in the NICU at the same time as having to deal with this, which is just not what we wanted to have to deal with,” said Casey.

That’s when Casey’s mom had no reservations about calling Solve It 7.

“She knows Channel 7 News and Solve It 7. You know, it’s worth a shot,” said Casey.

We reached out to the booking company—sending proof the hotel approved the refund.

The very next day, Casey and Chris got their money back

“Getting the refund we’re very thankful for. Thank you for that,” said the Carrs.

And they’re grateful their son is getting stronger every day.

“Now he is off the ventilator. He has a CPAP mask on,” said Casey.

“So, he’s come a long way in this month,” said Chris.

