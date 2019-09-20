Solve It 7: Paving Predicament

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The driveway drama caught on his home surveillance camera had longtime Worcester resident Paul Cummings fuming.

“I was busy doing something in the other end of the house,” Cummings remembers of the day earlier this year when a paving company backed up in his driveway. “When I went out and looked and saw what happened I was just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

His doorbell camera captured the moments when he says the paving crew’s truck damaged his driveway and then drove away.

“No doorbell, no note, no nothing,” he says.

The video appears to show an employee moving the cone that Paul put in his driveway specifically to prevent people from backing up.

Paul says it caused cracks, sinking and bulging in the driveway asphalt and left tire tracks in his lawn.

“You can see the cracks all the way up here,” he said, while walking the property with 7News’ Kris Anderson. “[It’s] all sunken.”

Paul got the paving company’s name from the side of its truck after watching the surveillance footage and called them immediately.

“They admitted that it was their problem and they were going to fix the driveway,” he says.

Problem solved? Not quite. Paul says the company scheduled multiple days to come fix the damage, but never showed up. Paul’s frustration was mounting.

“I had nothing to do with this,” he said. “I’m an innocent bystander.”

That’s when he decided to contact Solve It 7.

7News contacted the paving company. A representative told us he would get to the bottom of Paul’s driveway dilemma. An hour after we contacted them, Paul received a phone call.

“Channel 7 called them around 11:30 in the morning and I received a call around 12:30,” he says.

The very next day, the company showed up and made the necessary repairs, bringing what had been a nine-week ordeal to a smooth end.

“They were efficient, they were neat, they didn’t destroy or damage anything else,” says Paul. “They even filled the holes from the trailer truck in the lawn. I’m very happy.”

And thankful to Solve It 7.

“I owe a big thanks to Solve It 7,” Paul says. “And I’m very grateful.”

