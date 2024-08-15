A group of travelers got stranded in Italy when their flight home was canceled. When they didn’t get a refund, they turned to Solve It 7.

Jennifer Aldrich loved exploring Italy with her dad last spring.

“I had discovered this trip a couple months back. I had mentioned it to him, and he wanted to come too,” said Jennifer.

She booked the trip with a local travel agency – to avoid the stress of planning.

“We landed in Calabria and we ended in Bari, Italy. Took us all through Italy,” said Jennifer.

But things were not molto bene after the trip. Their flight home got canceled.

“So, we were at the airport a better part of a day when we had then been booked for a flight the following day,” said Jennifer.

But the next day, Jennifer was told there were no tickets for them.

“I had really thought it was a joke, but then you go right into panic mode,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer, her dad and four other people in the same group of travelers paid over $1,600 each to get home.

“Where did the ball drop? We had nowhere to stay in a country where we didn’t speak the language, you know, we didn’t know anybody. It’s scary to experience that,” said Jennifer.

They expected quick refunds, but never got their money back.

“There’s a lot of back and forth with the travel agency, getting in touch with them was a very big obstacle,” said Jennifer.

Out of options, Jennifer decided to let Solve It 7 take the controls.

“One of the women who came with us had mentioned you guys do a lot of really interesting stories,” said Jennifer.

We reached out to the travel agency. A spokesperson told us there was confusion about whether the agency or the airline was responsible for the refund.

The travel agency ended up reimbursing the entire group for their flights home.

“I can tell you every single day for the past three months, to some extent, I’ve been dealing with this. I thank you for your support with this. I think you helped us get a resolution a little quicker,” said Jennifer.

Do you have a problem that’s taking flight?

Maybe we can help ground it!

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)