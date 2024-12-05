A Mashpee couple said ‘I do’. But, when it came time to get some money they were due, they didn’t.

So, they turned to Solve it 7.

“We naturally connected, and our families meshed well together,” said Isabella Martin.

Her and her husband Zachary knew it was meant to be – and got married in July.

“It had everything we wanted,” said Zachary.

“We were like, oh my gosh. Like, this is just a dream,” said Isabella.

After their dream wedding, the couple expected $2,000 back from the venue because they were told to over-estimate the number of guests.

But the check never came.

“I hadn’t heard from her in weeks, so I reached out twice more and I said, hey, I haven’t heard from you. Any update on this status, and still nothing,” said Isabella.

After waiting for months, the honeymoon period was over, and the newlyweds contacted Solve It 7.

“One of my friends at work, she turns and she’s like, you’ve got to go to Solve It 7,and I emailed you guys, and that was history,” said Isabella.

We reached out to the venue.

Within hours, Isabella got an email.

A spokesperson blamed a management change for the delay and promised a check was on the way.

“That’s just so crazy that on a Friday, we talked to solve it 7, and the check was there on a Monday. It took us five and a half months to try to solve this, and you solved it within 24 hours. So, thank you,” said Isabella.

Is a company giving you the run around? Let us know.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)