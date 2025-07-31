BOSTON (WHDH) - A Canton mom surprised her son with tickets to see the English rock band Oasis.

But weeks before the show, the tickets vanished from her account.

So, she turned to Solve It 7.

Karin DiFiore fell in love with the band oasis years ago.

“I’d be at college, and we’d just be listening and loving oasis,” said Karin.

Now her son is loving their music.

“I’ve been a fan for about three or four years now, my buddy introduced me to them,” said Sam DiFiore.

Oasis broke up back in 2009, most thought the band was done for good.

So, when Sam heard about their reunion world tour, he had to go.

“I told him it there was no way it was ever happening so I thought it was hysterical I couldn’t believe it, he conjured them up,” said Karin.

“I was pumped, I sent my mom a screenshot of it right away, I was like I need to go,” said Sam.

Karin bought Sam tickets online as a Christmas present.

“He kept mentioning it and mentioning it to me, so I was like alright, I got to get them, and he said he’ll figure out how to get there so I went for it,” said Karin.

“I went bananas, I started running around the room,” said Sam.

But a few months later, she found out her account was hacked.

The tickets were still there, so Karin kept the account open – but changed her password.

“I would look periodically just to see the tickets and they were there and it was fine,” said Karin.

As the concert date grew closer, Karin logged in to check one last time.

But her account had been deactivated, flagged for fraud.

The tickets were gone.

“He had mentioned it was going to be the best day of his life. I come down in the morning and he would be asleep on the couch listening to Oasis, he was getting so excited. I’m listening to Wonderwall and I started crying there’s nothing I can do,” said Karin.

But she wasn’t ready to give up.

Karin called the ticket company.

“They said they don’t think that could happen, they’d elevate it, weeks went by. I was fighting with them I was calling them probably three times a week and finally they said there’s just no way. I felt so helpless and so frustrated,” said Karin.

So, Karin called Solve It 7.

“I’ve seen it on 7 news, the Solve It 7..I don’t know if this is a big enough issue, but I figured I try,” said Karin.

We wanted to be the ones to save her tickets, so we contacted the ticket company, and just a few days later, she got her tickets back.

“I am super grateful that my mom went to these lengths to get these tickets because she knows how much they mean to me,” said Sam.

Now, Sam is counting down the days, ready to see his favorite band live next month.

“Oh my gosh thank you so much, said Karin. “Thank you, I would have been heartbroken,” said Sam.

“I am so excited for him to go to the show and hear all about it. I hope it lives up to all this hype,” said Karin.

