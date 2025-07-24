BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman discovered her refrigerator’s ice maker was coming apart. But when she tried to get it fixed, she says the manufacturer gave her the cold shoulder.

Maureen Green was pouring out her husband’s iced coffee when she noticed something strange in the sink.

“I dumped it in the sink and I get a lot of shards of plastic in with the ice and I’m wondering what’s going on here? I said honey, do you know anything about this? He was puzzled,” said Maureen.

She checked her freezer’s ice bucket, and found a piece of broken plastic inside the ice dispenser.

“It could have gone up the straw and cut his esophagus, this is very dangerous,” said Maureen.

Maureen contacted the refrigerator’s manufacturer right away.

She was sent a new ice bucket, and for a while, everything seemed fine.

But a couple of months later…she says plastic shards showed up in another drink!

“How scary is that? It’s very dangerous, I can’t believe we are going through this. Anything could have happened,” said Maureen.

Maureen called the company again, this time asking for the $1,300 she paid for the fridge.

“It’s just very frustrating, I was getting no help at all. Nobody’s listening to me. I called over and over and over again, on hold all the time. Nobody would help me, they would just pass the buck,” said Maureen.

We reached out to the manufacturer and the company delivered.

Maureen got her refund and now she can buy a new fridge.

“Thank you! Solve It 7 was amazing, they were the only ones that could help me,” said Maureen.

