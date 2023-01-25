A major loose end left a Cape Cod woman in limbo after her divorce. When she couldn’t resolve the money matter, she contacted Solve it 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

New house, new car, new job.

Susie is enjoying her life after divorce.

It’s a new beginning,” Susie said.

Susie and her husband recently split after 24 years of marriage.

“We decided to part ways. It was amicable,” Susie said.

As part of the divorce, Susie’s husband agreed to transfer $46,000 from his retirement account to hers.

“His retirement had more money than mine. It was up to him to make them equal,” Susie said.

Last fall, they filled out the required paperwork and sent it to the company handling her husband’s retirement plan.

“I got an automatic response right away saying, you know, thank you for sending in your paperwork,” Susie said.

But months went by, and Susie never got the money.

She says she called and emailed the company more than a dozen times.

“I’m watching the news and the markets going down and the markets going down. And I’m thinking, now’s the time to buy, now’s the time to buy, and I can’t buy. I was like, at my wit’s end. I said, ‘I’m gonna email Solve It 7,'” Susie said.

We contacted the company, and that same day, representatives told us:

“Thank you… for forwarding the customer’s concern…we regret the delay in responding…

we appreciate your calling this to our attention.”

It didn’t take long before Susie got her divorce dollars.

“Literally, in 24 hours, it was resolved. I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, you have no idea how grateful I am because I honestly don’t know when or if I ever would have heard from this company. If it wasn’t for you,” Susie said.

