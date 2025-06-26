BOSTON (WHDH) - What was supposed to be a joyous time quickly turned into a stressful struggle.

A new mother’s medical leave was denied, so she called Solve It 7.

“They hooked me up to all the monitors, took the blood work, sent me home and then called me back and said we’re going to need to do a c-section, we’re having him today,” said Sharon.

That is the call she heard just moments after coming home from a routine check-up, doctors told her to go straight to the hospital.

“Then everything was crazy from there on in,” said Sharon.

After the c-section, doctors rushed her premature son to intensive care.

“It was really hard being in a room by myself then having to see him and go downstairs and it’s crazy. He was hooked up to all the monitors…just seeing him in pain that was hard,” said Sharon.

As the baby grew stronger, Sharon applied for family and medical leave.

But she ran into trouble.

She says the hospital entered the wrong birth date on her son’s paperwork.

The mistake flagged her application, so she filed an appeal.

“They just said that it was going to take time to be approved and then that was a month to two months,” said Sharon.

Sharon was relieved when her family leave payments finally came through.

But days later, the $3,000 bank deposit was taken back.

“I had no idea what happened. The money was just gone,” said Sharon.

Sharon reached out to the state to find out why.

She was told an old unemployment check caused a mix-up with her leave pay.

She needed to prove she was no longer receiving unemployment – and she did.

“I kept calling daily and just asking them what I can do and they said we can’t help you, you have to file an appeal. I filed the appeal, nothing was done,” said Sharon.

As Sharon’s bills increased, so did her stress.

“We thought we finally had money to catch up on everything we had to pay and all of the sudden it was gone. We just didn’t know where to turn,” said Sharon.

So Sharon made one last call — to Solve It 7.

“I saw something on the news and I was like oh I guess I’ll give it a shot,” said Sharon.

We reached out to the state and within days—Sharon’s $3,000 was back in her bank account.

“Thank you so much,” said Sharon.

