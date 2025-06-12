NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northborough couple thought they’d be enjoying their new porch by summer.

But when no one showed up to start the work — so they called Solve It 7.

“There’s so many nice neighbors, this place is a senior community,” said Laurel.

After years of hard work, Steve and Laurel Cohen found the perfect home to live out their golden years.

But, they wanted to add a porch.

“We thought it would be nice to sit out here and see a neighbor go by. We love to be outdoors,” said Laurel.

“We’d love to be social with all the neighbors,” said Steve.

Last year, the Cohens started looking for a contractor.

“We try to take our time and select somebody and look at the contracts and read them through, just so we could avoid any problems,” said Laurel.

In January, they found a company to do the job and paid a $2,800 deposit.

“They said in April they’d contact us and come out and start the porch,” said Laurel.

April came and went.

Steve says he called the contractor, but found out he no longer worked for that company.

“We were afraid. We said now we got to figure out how to get our money back, how to hire somebody new and start it all over again,” said Laurel.

Steve tried to get answers, but no one was talking.

So he decided it was time to hammer out a solution with Solve It 7.

“We watch 7 news, and one of the commercial breaks, we saw it,” said Steve.

We reached out to the company.

A spokesperson told us work would start the next day…and it did.

The Cohens are now relaxing on their new porch.

“Thank you so much,” said Steve.

“We are ready for summer,” said Laurel.

