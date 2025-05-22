LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A straight-A high school student from Lynn is focused on her future.

But when she was denied the accommodations she needs to take her college exams—her mom turned to Solve It 7.

“I love her to pieces. I’m going to cry. She is just she’s my buddy, and she is a rock of a person,” said Heather Carroll.

“I love my mom. We like to hang out a lot together,” said Jadyn.

From enjoying the outdoors, to playing cards at home, these simple moments mean everything to Heather and Jadyn.

Because getting here took strength and sacrifice.

“I was about seven, I went in for an MRI. I was told later on I had to go to the doctor, and there the doctor was told that I had a brain condition and that I would possibly need surgery,” said Jadyn.

Doctors found that Jadyn has a Chiari Malformation, which means her brain was pressing into her spine. She underwent two major surgeries to relieve the pressure.

“It was pretty scary knowing that you’re going in and now at 12-years-old to get another brain surgery,” said Jadyn.

After the surgeries, Jadyn suffered complications.

She now wears special glasses and can’t use a computer for more than 30-minutes without suffering painful headaches.

“For her, that means she comes home, she goes upstairs in a dark room, goes to sleep for probably like four hours, and then for the next couple of days, she’s sleeping off and on and nauseous,” said Heather.

But despite it all, Jadyn takes honors and AP classes and was just admitted to the national honor society.

“In all my off time when I can, I was looking at colleges. Throughout the summer, I was researching colleges and what programs they had,” said Jadyn.

College Board tests are now online, but Jadyn needs her exams on paper, because too much screen time can trigger her horrible headaches.

Her mom and the school requested accommodations in November. They were denied.

“The one time I did get to speak to a reviewer, she said, well, we don’t have medical doctors here. It has to be sent out externally,” said Heather.

Heather says the external review process could take at least seven weeks—and Jadyn’s AP tests are this month.

“So where does her future go? Where do her plans go that she’s worked so hard to set for herself? That’s not fair,” said Heather.

So Heather decided to test Solve It 7.

“Actually, a friend of mine suggested it, she’s like, reach out to them,” said Heather.

We contacted the College Board.

Within hours—Jadyn was approved to take her tests on paper.

“I was like, just shocked. I was very happy. I have a video on my phone of me screaming because I was so happy. Wait guys I am actually going to start crying, I was just told I could take my AP exams,” said Jadyn.

And apply to college, just as planned.

“I’m so, so excited. I have been dreaming about college for a while,” said Jadyn.

“Thank you, thank you. I can’t even describe how much gratitude I have that you’ve made that call,” said Heather.

