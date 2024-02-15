A local family says towering trees near their home were a safety hazard. But when they tried to cut them down, they ran into roadblocks. Instead of giving up, they branched out and contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

These tall, looming, dead trees in Ellen’s front yard became dangerous.

“Branches of them started falling off into the street and into our yard, knocking out our power, taking the wires down,” Ellen said.

Ellen says she tried to pay companies to remove them.

“Nobody wanted to touch them because they were too close to the power lines,” Ellen said.

So, she called her power company and a crew came to check out the situation — more than a year ago.

“They said our two trees were a hazard. They tagged them with the orange ribbon and said they were coming in a couple of weeks to take them down,” Ellen said.

But Ellen says no one ever returned to take down the trees.

“I was highly frustrated,” Ellen said. “They kept telling us we were on the schedule. They were coming, but they couldn’t give us an exact date or time. We were very worried. It was so scary because there were branches falling into the road, and every time we had a storm, branches were falling on the wire.”

Ellen says she didn’t want to keep waiting, so she went out on a limb and tried a different way to solve her tree trouble.

“I said, ‘I’m contacting Solve It 7. I’ve seen people get good results,” Ellen said.

We contacted the power company.

A representative told us they’ve been busy cleaning up storm damage and handling emergencies, so scheduled work has progressed slower than anticipated.

But the next day, they sent a crew to Ellen’s house, and now both trees are gone.

“They did a beautiful job. Solve It 7, amazing! Thank you so much for your help. We appreciate it,” Ellen said.

