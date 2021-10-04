SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School issued an apology after someone lit off several fireworks during a football game Friday.

Explosions can be heard in the background of the game footage and terrified screams from fans in the stands grow louder and louder as the fireworks erupt at a greater frequency from behind the opposing team’s bench.

The announcers quickly realized the explosions were not coming from a smoke bomb.

“We are under siege here,” one man says.

“We just saw a kid in the woods light off all these fireworks,” said the other. “That will probably be the end of the game, super dangerous.”

As smoke fills the air, parts of the fireworks can be seen landing in the visiting spectator’s bleachers.

Police ran into the woods in an attempt to catch a suspect and the officals ultimately called off the game.

In a letter to students, families, and staff Superintendent Bella Wong wrote: ” It was a shocking experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike, which included young children. Many individuals of any age, were frightened, some were extremely so.”

Wong continued to say that there is no indication that the firework fiasco was racially motivated but, ” if upon investigation this proves to be otherwise, [then] a fuller apology will be forthcoming.”

Police have not said whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident.

