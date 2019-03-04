Speed limit on Mass. Pike decreased to 40 mph during snowstorm

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts turned into a snowglobe overnight as flakes fell into Monday morning.

Not many cars could be seen traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike as drivers heeded warning to stay off the snowy roads.

The Department of Transportation decreased the speed limit on the Mass. Pike to 40 mph.

Natick has received 12 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

