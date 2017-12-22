Speed limit reduced for portion of Massachusetts Turnpike

MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - The speed limit for a portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced with snow, rain and ice causing slick travel conditions.

State police say speed has been reduced to 40 mph from Exit 11 in Millbury all the way to New York.

The restriction is in place for both east and westbound lanes.

It’s not clear when the restriction will be lifted. Poor travel conditions are expected overnight.

