FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York line to the Framingham-Southboro line as a powerful nor’easter is slated to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to the Bay State on Saturday.

Tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit haulers have been banned from traveling on all interstate highways from 6 a.m. to midnight, according to MassDOT.

“With snowfall rates so high, two to four inches an hour in some eastern Massachusetts communities, along with high winds, we expect there to be whiteout conditions at times, debris on the road, and power outages,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statment. “MassDOT encourages the public to avoid travel on Saturday and to heed warnings to prepare for power outages, especially along the east coast of the state.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged all Massachusetts residents to stay home on Saturday as crews work to clear the roads.

“This is going to be a very big storm, probably one of the biggest we’ve experienced in the last few years. Conditions are expected to make travel nearly impossible,” the governor said. “We’re urging everyone, to the extent possible, to stay home tonight and tomorrow.”

The rate of snowfall is expected to ramp up significantly around 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and the National Weather Service has predicted that approximately two to four inches of snow will fall per hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Two to four inches an hour is basically whiteout conditions,”Gov. Baker added. “We would especially urge anyone who doesn’t have a really good reason to be out not to be out and on the roads.”

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the Metro West, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

MassDOT has deployed nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment across the Commonwealth to assist in snow and ice operatons.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

