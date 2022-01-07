HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have reduced the speed limit to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York line to Hopkinton amid the winter storm.

They say the speed reduction will likely expand eastward as snow continues to fall throughout the morning.

State police urge people to stay off the roads if possible and to take it slow if you have to drive.

