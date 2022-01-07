HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have reduced the speed limit to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York line to the Interstate 495 exchange in Westboro amid the winter storm.

They say the speed reduction will likely expand eastward as snow continues to fall throughout the morning.

State police urge people to stay off the roads if possible and to take it slow if you have to drive.

Per @MassStatePolice 40mph speed limit restriction now from I-90 at NY border to I-495 in #Westboro. pic.twitter.com/lyFXhKnsYt — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 7, 2022

Speed reduction in place on Mass Pike from NY line to Rt 495 interchange — 40 mph limit. Reduction will likely expand east as morning progresses. No prohibition on special permit vehicles/tandem trailers. Stay off roads if possible,take it slow if you have to drive. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 7, 2022

