Speed monitoring signs placed in South Boston intersection where 2-year-old boy struck, killed

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city is implementing new speed monitoring signs in a South Boston intersection where a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed one week ago.

Two-year-old Colin McGrath was killed on Aug. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after a two-car collision at the intersection of L and East Sixth streets sent a van up onto the sidewalk and into his stroller, police said.

His 4-year-old sister, who was walking alongside the stroller at the time of the crash, and a nanny were also injured.

Police say speed was not a factor in the crash; however, the city is taking extra precautions within the intersection.

A digital speed limit sign was placed on L Street to track those driving by. Bigger stop signs were also put up on East Sixth Street by the Boston Transportation Department.

The intersection is a two-way stop but some people want to see more stops on L Street.

“The cars just fly up and down L Street,” one resident said.

Neighbors say people use these roads as cut-throughs to avoid the expressway, often picking up speed to make the lights.

“When that light turns green they boot up the street to try to make that green,” resident Edwin Hamilton signaled down the road. “Only thing to do, put in red and green lights all the way up the street.”

The transportation department says they will be taking updated traffic counts on L Street this week. They also plan to check on street lighting and cut back on parking near the corners to help visibility.

Residents believe the best way to keep the streets safe is to have people pay attention.

“Making sure people are slowing down and being cautious and aware of their surroundings,” resident Kathryn Monahan said.

As changes come to the South End, McGrath’s family is preparing to lay him to rest with a funeral set for Friday.

Bigger stop signs just went up on E Sixth St. this am, right next to where 2 y.o. boy was hit and killed 1 week ago.

