CHESTER, V.T. (WHDH) - Police in Vermont are reminding drivers that Santa is always watching.

The Chester Police Department set up a speed radar that lets drivers know if they are naughty or nice depending on how fast they’re traveling.

“We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season,” Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Several drivers took to the comment section of the post to let the police know which side of the list they appeared to be on.

