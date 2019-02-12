Speed reduction, vehicle restrictions in place on Pike as snow brings evening commute to a crawl

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A speed reduction and vehicle restrictions were in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday due to a snowstorm that created hazardous driving conditions across the Bay State.

State police enforced a 40 mph speed limit on the highway. Tandem-axle trailers and propane tankers were prohibited from traveling on the highway.

The evening commute on the Pike in Framingham was brought to a slow crawl. Minor crashes were reported due to low visibility and the snow-covered roadway.

Parts of the MetroWest, Worcester County and points in western Massachusetts were expected to see at least six inches of snow by the time the storm wrapped up.

Salt and sand trucks will be out in full force overnight because the snow is expected to change over to rain.

#MAtraffic update: Mass Pike, I-90 Speed limit reduced to 40mph & specialty permitted vehicle restrictions in place (No tandems or propanes), NY border to the 110 mile-marker in #Westborough. #MAsnow ❄️#MAwx #Wx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 12, 2019

