BOSTON (WHDH) - A speed restriction has been put in place on Interstate 90 due to a winter storm that is creating hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
Motorists traveling on the highway between Boston and the New York line must adhere to a speed restriction of 40 mph, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles have also been banned from traveling on the highway until further notice.
Dozens of crashes have already been reported across the state.
