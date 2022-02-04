BOSTON (WHDH) - A speed restriction has been put in place on Interstate 90 due to a winter storm that is creating hazardous travel conditions on Friday.

Motorists traveling on the highway between Boston and the New York line must adhere to a speed restriction of 40 mph, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles have also been banned from traveling on the highway until further notice.

Dozens of crashes have already been reported across the state.

MassDOT advisory: speed restriction now of 40 mph on I-90 betw Boston and NY & ban on travel by tractor trailers, tandems, special permit vehicles pic.twitter.com/vI2qB3Zdi4 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) February 4, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)