BOSTON (WHDH) - A speed restriction has been put in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike as a winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions.

The speed limit on the highway has been restricted to 40 mph from the New York state border to mile marker 137 in Boston, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

There is also a ban on tractor-trailer, tandem, and special permit vehicles on the Mass. Pike.

The public is urged to stay off the roadways.

Update:



40 mph speed limit restriction & ban on Tractor Trailer, Tandem, special permit vehicle now in place on I-90 from NY State border to MM 137 in #Boston. https://t.co/gOkoA6sdpj — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)