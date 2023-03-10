BOSTON (WHDH) - Speed restrictions are being lifted for several MBTA lines less than 24 hours after officials announced speeds on all Red, Orange, Green, and Blue line trains would be capped at 10-25 miles per hour.

In a press conference Friday morning, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said restrictions were lifted on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines except for in localized areas, and that restrictions were still in place on the Green and Mattapan lines as of 10:30 a.m.

Announced the night before, the restrictions came in response to findings from a site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on Monday, which involved checking on track maintenance conditions on the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations, according to the MBTA.

The next day, the DPU sent the MBTA letters laying out a list of areas where immediate action needed to be taken. Some of the problem areas included track conditions, third rail insulators, headlight use within tunnels, and PPE compliance. The DPU also asked the T to investigate two incidents of operators overshooting the station entirely.

According to the MBTA, the speed restrictions were ordered after DPU officials “requested supporting documentation for work completed to address findings from earlier geometry car tests.”

“Without adequate verification, prioritizing safety, we implemented a global speed restriction of 10-25 mph on the Red, Blue, Orange and Green Lines until we could validate that all repairs are in place and verify that speeds are appropriate for those track sections,” MBTA officials stated on the transportation authority’s Twitter account.

WATCH: Full press conference with MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville

The MBTA’s Chief Safety Officer Ronald Ester said that some of the problems needed to be addressed within 24 hours, and they have already provided those reports to the DPU. For other issues, the DPU needs a response from the T by the end of the business day Friday.

At the time of their announcement Thursday night, MBTA officials acknowledged the speed restrictions would lead to longer travel times.

“The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible,” the transportation authority said in a statement.

On Friday, Gonneville emphasized that the MBTA is making rider and employee safety paramount, even if they have to do something as drastic as slowing all the trains down.

The new restrictions come weeks after the T announced a new slow zone report last month detailing existing restrictions.

