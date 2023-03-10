BOSTON (WHDH) - Restrictions are loosening less than 24 hours after the MBTA announced that the speed limit on all Red, Orange, Green, and Blue line trains would be capped at 10-25 miles per hour.

In a press conference Friday morning, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said restrictions have been lifted on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines except for in localized areas, and that restrictions were still in place on the Green and Mattapan lines as of 10:30 a.m.

Gonneville emphasized that the MBTA is making rider and employee safety paramount, even if they have to do something as drastic as slowing all the trains down.

The restrictions come in response to findings of a site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on Monday to check on track maintenance conditions on the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations, according to the MBTA.

The next day, the DPU sent the MBTA letters laying out a list of areas where immediate action needs to be taken. Some of the problem areas include track conditions, third rail insulators, headlight use within tunnels, and PPE compliance.

The DPU is also asking the T to investigate two incidents of operators overshooting the station entirely.

The MBTA’s Chief Safety Officer Ronald Ester said that some of the problems needed to be addressed within 24 hours, and they have already provided those reports to the DPU. For other issues, the DPU needs a response from the T by the end of the business day Friday.

At the time of their announcement Thursday night, MBTA officials acknowledged the speed restrictions would lead to longer travel times.

“The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible,” the transportation authority said in a statement.

The new restrictions come weeks after the T announced a new slow zone report last month detailing existing restrictions.

