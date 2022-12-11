WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responding to spin-outs and crashes across Massachusetts Sunday night as snow began coating roadways across the state.

The dangerous driving conditions prompted officials to announce speed restrictions in some areas and urge drivers to take extra precautions until the storm moves out later tonight.

In Worcester, a winter parking ban was announced beginning at 8 p.m., towing and ticketing will be enforced, and there would be free parking in municipal garages after 6 p.m.

Parts of eastern Massachusetts are expected to get a coating to 1 inch of snow. Parts of Western Massachusetts are preparing to receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow before the end of the night.

The Department of Transportation says the state has 500 pieces of equipment out treating the roadways.

