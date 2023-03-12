BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is advising riders to plan for additional travel time and longer headways on the Red, Orange, Blue, Green, and Mattapan Lines this week as MBTA engineers continue to perform repair validations and speed verifications following a Department of Public Utilities site visit last week.

Riders are encouraged to use the T’s Trip Planner tool at mbta.com/trip-planner for a list of travel options, including bus routes that run parallel to subway service.

On Friday, the T replaced the global speed restrictions on the Red, Blue, and Orange Lines with targeted block speed restrictions between 10-25 mph in areas that still needed to be inspected or where track conditions do not permit normal speeds. The Green and Mattapan Lines remain under a global speed restriction of 10-25 mph while inspections continue.

“We understand that riders are frustrated, and we thank them for their patience as we work hard to deliver the reliable system they expect and deserve,” said MBTA Interim General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville in a statement. “The decision to implement these speed restrictions was taken because the safety of our riders and employees is a top priority. We will continue to keep riders updated as we develop a timeline for the completion of this work and a return to a more normal schedule.”

Block speed restrictions of 10-25 mph remain in place on the heavy rail subway lines.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

