Speedo-clad Santas run through Boston for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Santas sped through the streets of Boston wearing swim trunks and little else Saturday to raise money for charity.

The 21st annual Santas in Speedos run raises money for the Play Ball Foundation, which helps build sports leagues in communities that need resources. In the past, hundreds of participants ran through crowded areas like Newbury Street, but this year runners wore masks and ran in smaller groups.

The nonprofit’s executive director said funds are needed more than ever this year.

“Now, because of covid, we’re doing virtual programming and we’re also helping support kids and their families through food relief,” said Chris Lynch of the Play Ball Foundation.

Participant Scott Davies said running with a mask did have one advantage.

“It’s a little better in a mask from an embarrassment standpoint, but we’re raising money for a good cause and we’re glad to do it,” Davies said. “We’re happy to throw on the Speedo and a Santa hat and get out there and help provide programs for some of the schools around town.”

To donate, visit playballfoundation.org.

