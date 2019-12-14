Speedo-clad Santas sprint through Boston for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Santas in skimpy clothing braved the rain to run through the streets of Boston for charity Saturday.

The run raised more than $100,00 for the Play Ball foundation.

“We’re creating and supporting sports leagues for middle-schoolers in Boston, Lawrence and Holyoke,” said Chris Lynch, Executive Director Play Ball Foundation. “Sometimes you do something crazy like this to support a really good cause and that’s what is happening here today.”

The one-mile run started on Boylston Street, with runners then heading down Newbury before returning to the starting point. Lynch said the rainy weather made the race more memorable.

“When the weather is bad like it is today, it makes that much more fun. It’s insane,” Lynch said.

And runners said the race let them expose their most festive selves.

“There’s a lot of body painting, glitter, whatever you want it to be,” said runner Zahra Nassirzadeh.

Over the years, the run has raised nearly $2 million.

