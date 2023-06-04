SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Services for the First Congregational Church of Spencer will be taking place elsewhere Sunday after a blazing fire completely destroyed their 160-year-old church on Friday.

Sunday worship will meet at 10 a.m. on Washburn Square at the First Congregational Church in Leicester.

Fire officials say they believe that a lightning strike caused the blaze, but the fire is still under investigation. Crews battled the flames for hours, and no injuries were reported.

