SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Spencer firefighter returned home to continue his recovery following the removal of a massive brain tumor.

Firefighter Pat Murray was discharged from a Pennsylvania hospital Tuesday night and traveled back to Massachusetts, where he will be receiving outpatient care from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services.

Murray had been on a family trip in Gettysburg, Penn. when he was rushed to the hospital last Friday after suffering from an extreme headache with excruciating pain near his right temple, Murray’s sister-in-law, Leah Quimby, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

After a CAT scan, Quimby says doctors determined that he had a tumor the size of a fist pushing against his brain and that he needed to undergo emergency surgery at a local hospital to remove it.

Murray previously battled Ewing’s sarcoma following a diagnosis at 21 years old.

It has not been determined if the tumor in his brain is cancerous.

