SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Spencer woman is the winner of a $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Players Club” instant game.

Geraldine Simonovitch, who has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

She purchased her winning ticket at Crossroads Marketplace on Main Street in Leicester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

