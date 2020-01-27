Spencer man facing animal cruelty charge after dog found tethered to pole in below-freezing temperatures

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Spencer man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after a Siberian husky was found tethered to a pole in his yard on a below-freezing morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a barking dog at home at 41 Pleasant St. around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, found the husky tied to a pole and tangled in cable, with no access to shelter, food or water, according to the Spencer Police Department.

A neighbor told police that the husky’s owner was away and that someone had been checking in on the animal.

Police seized the underweight dog and transferred it to the Siberian Husky Rescue League for adoption. It is said to have later tested positive for Lyme disease, Anaplasma, and hookworms.

Leonardo Pagan Marrero, 48, was arrested just after midnight on Saturday after police learned he had returned to his home.

Marrero has since been released on $2,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)