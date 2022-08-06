SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Spencer are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman after her body was found by a lifeguard at a local park.

Spencer Police announced the discovery Saturday afternoon, adding that the victim had recently been reported missing.

Police said she was found after a lifeguard at Lake Whittemore discovered her body earlier in the day.

Officials said Luther Hill Park, where the lake is located, was closed for the rest of Saturday as Spencer Police and State Police detectives investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)