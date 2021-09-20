SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Spencer have launched an investigation after a number of trip lines were recently found along a popular hiking trail that runs through the town.

Thin yellow wires were found running across segments of the Midstate Trail, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Anyone with information on the lines is urged to contact Spencer police at 508-885-6333.

