SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer police officers came across an unlikely sight Wednesday.

Calls reporting an emu on the loose and running on Clark Road came in the station around 5 p.m., police say

The department posted a photo of an emu Wednesday with the caption, “We handle all types of missing animals.”

The emu has been reunited with its owner.

