Spencer police searching for 19-year-old armed with 3-foot sword

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Spencer are searching for a 19-year-old man who they say is connected to a fight that happened Sunday.

Investigators say Rasheem Rosa, of Worcester, was armed with a three-foot sword when he ran into the woods.

Police say no one was hurt in the fight, which allegedly began over the custody of a 17-year-old juvenile.

Police do not believe Rosa is still in the Spencer area. They believe he left the woods and got picked up by someone in a car.

Anyone with information on Rosa’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 508-885-6333.

