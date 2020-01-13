Spencer police searching for woman who vanished after going for walk in woods

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Spencer are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who vanished over the weekend after going for a walk in the woods, officials said.

Jeanette D. St. Peter, 65, went for a walk in the woods near Main Street on Saturday afternoon and did not return, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Massachusetts State Police and CEMLEC K9 teams are assisting local authorities with the search.

Anyone with information on St. Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Spencer police 508-885-6333.

No additional details were immediately available.

