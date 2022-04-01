HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer the beloved Boston Marathon dog is preparing to return to his usual spot along the race route later this month to cheer on runners after recently finishing chemotherapy treatment, his owner announced Thursday.

“Hey Boston….Are you ready to see him again? Spencer had finished his chemo & is getting ready and giving it his all to be there again,” his owner, Rich Powers, said in a post on The Henry Studio Instagram page.

Spencer had a health scare late last year and underwent surgery to remove a tumor. It was the second time he had to have a tumor removed.

Spencer is known for standing along the route with his “We are Boston Strong” flag in his mouth.

This year’s Boston Marathon is slated to take place on Monday, April 18.

The BEST news! Spencer the Golden Retriever is returning to the Boston Marathon course this April 💙💛



His owner posting this picture on Instagram, saying Spencer has finished his chemo after having a tumor removed last year. See you on the route, good boy! 📸: @thehenrystudio pic.twitter.com/DPmZh8lwHi — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) April 1, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)