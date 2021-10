BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners embarking on the 125th Boston Marathon got some extra support from a beloved therapy dog.

Spencer stood along the route with his “We are Boston Strong” and smiley face flags, while his companion, Penny, held her “We are Boston Strong” and heart flags.

Some runners stopped to pet the pups, while others got pictures with them.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)