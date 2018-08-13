Spencer woman killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Sturbridge Monday morning that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Spencer woman, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 49 at the intersection with Putnam Road determined that a woman in a 2008 Buick Lacrosse had pulled into the roadway when she was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man, state police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Harrington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

